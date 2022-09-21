Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HEICO Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.
HEICO Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE HEI opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average is $145.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12 month low of $125.94 and a 12 month high of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in HEICO by 823.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in HEICO by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
About HEICO
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
