ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Shares Down 1.3%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 26,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.