Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Trading 19.9% Higher

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY – Get Rating) shot up 19.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 19.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

