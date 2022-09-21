Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $212.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

