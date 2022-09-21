EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.73. 160,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 208,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 1.00% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

