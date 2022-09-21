Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) vs. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Head to Head Review

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 18.66% 5.05% UiPath -42.98% -19.19% -14.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of UiPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million 7.45 -$13.56 million ($1.19) -13.11 UiPath $892.25 million 8.42 -$525.59 million ($0.80) -17.24

This table compares Expensify and UiPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expensify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expensify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Expensify and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 UiPath 0 6 11 0 2.65

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 59.34%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $24.97, indicating a potential upside of 81.09%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than Expensify.

Summary

UiPath beats Expensify on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

