Expion360 Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 28th (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360’s (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 28th. Expion360 had issued 2,145,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,015,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of Expion360’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Expion360 Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.29.
Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Expion360
Expion360 Company Profile
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expion360 (XPON)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.