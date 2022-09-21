Expion360 Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 28th (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360’s (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 28th. Expion360 had issued 2,145,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,015,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of Expion360’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Expion360 Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Expion360

Expion360 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Stories

