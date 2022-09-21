Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

