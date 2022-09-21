Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Stock Price Up 26.9%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 26.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Farmhouse Trading Up 26.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

