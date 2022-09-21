Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.70. 3,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.47% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

