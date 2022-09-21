Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

