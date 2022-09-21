Financial Review: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) versus Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.95, indicating that its share price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clearway Energy and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

57.1% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.80 $51.00 million $4.72 7.82 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 44.04% -13.81% -3.76% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

