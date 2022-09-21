Financial Survey: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) vs. Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 15.76% 3.02% 0.65% Equitable Financial N/A 6.89% 0.65%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.49 $2.64 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial $23.06 million 1.55 $4.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares TC Bancshares and Equitable Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TC Bancshares and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equitable Financial beats TC Bancshares on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through 4 branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

