Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £8,850 ($10,693.57).

Matthew Lloyd Timmins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 17,942 shares of Fintel stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16).

LON:FNTL opened at GBX 179 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.75. Fintel Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.23 ($2.90). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fintel’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

