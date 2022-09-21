Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £8,850 ($10,693.57).
Matthew Lloyd Timmins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 17,942 shares of Fintel stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16).
Fintel Price Performance
LON:FNTL opened at GBX 179 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.75. Fintel Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.23 ($2.90). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Fintel Cuts Dividend
Fintel Company Profile
Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.
Featured Articles
