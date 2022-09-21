First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

FNLC stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $315.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

First Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.