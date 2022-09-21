First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
FNLC stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $315.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.
