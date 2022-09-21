First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Shares Down 1%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.75. 17,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 40,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

