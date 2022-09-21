First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

