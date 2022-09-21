First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.1 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

