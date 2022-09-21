First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.90. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Mining Gold traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 217,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 343,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,043.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,856,854.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

