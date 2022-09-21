First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
First of Long Island Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.51.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.
