First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.51.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 40.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 21.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

