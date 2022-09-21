First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $26.19. 102,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 427,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

