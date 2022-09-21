First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Trading Down 0.6 %

First United stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $113.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74. First United has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

