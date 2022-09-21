Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of FSR opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 312,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

