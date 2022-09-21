Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,026.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

