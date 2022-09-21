FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

