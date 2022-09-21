Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 41,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 89,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Focus Universal Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Focus Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. It offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various sensor nodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.