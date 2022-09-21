FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. FONAR has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

