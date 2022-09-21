Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

FWONK opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -93.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $71.17.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

