Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.