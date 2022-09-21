Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.