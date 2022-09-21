FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Stock Price Down 7.3%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Trading Down 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

