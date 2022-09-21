Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRU shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.46. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$9.36 and a one year high of C$17.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

