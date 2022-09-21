FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 14,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

