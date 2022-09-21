Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Adrian Kinkaid Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kinkaid bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £2,160 ($2,609.96).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

Shares of LON:FAB opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.61. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.66). The firm has a market cap of £13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

