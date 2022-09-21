Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Adrian Kinkaid Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kinkaid bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £2,160 ($2,609.96).
Fusion Antibodies Price Performance
Shares of LON:FAB opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.61. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.66). The firm has a market cap of £13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.
About Fusion Antibodies
