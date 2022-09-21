Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Shares Up 0.8%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Future Health ESG Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future Health ESG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future Health ESG stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

