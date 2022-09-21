GitLab (GTLB) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GitLab to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GitLab and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million -$155.14 million -35.62 GitLab Competitors $1.83 billion $286.72 million 25.15

GitLab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

42.7% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GitLab and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 1 11 0 2.92 GitLab Competitors 1658 11410 24423 533 2.63

GitLab currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.99%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 45.75%. Given GitLab’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -51.69% -20.93% -15.72% GitLab Competitors -81.17% -85.62% -8.53%

Summary

GitLab competitors beat GitLab on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

