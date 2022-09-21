Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CO opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

About Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

(Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.