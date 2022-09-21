Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Global Cord Blood Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CO opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%.
About Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
