Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Position Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MLPX opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

