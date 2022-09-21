Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.