Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AUMN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

