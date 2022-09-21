Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stake Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,457 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

