Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,953,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87.

