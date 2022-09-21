Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Up 0.1%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.75. 1,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 36,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.