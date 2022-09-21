Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,190,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

