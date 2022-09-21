Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

