Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 359 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $685,157,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IVW opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
