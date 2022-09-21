Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

