Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.58. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

