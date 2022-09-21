Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 406.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

