Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.