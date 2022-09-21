Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after purchasing an additional 873,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after buying an additional 228,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 970,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

